Watchdog group files a complaint with FEC over Democrat Party collusion with Ukraine to dig up dirt on Trump

The watchdog group Foundation for Accountability & Civic Trust (FACT) will file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) over the alleged collusion between the DNC and the government of Ukraine.

While the entire liberal left, mainstream media and deep state search for some kind of evidence that Trump colluded with Russia, the watchdog group FACT, has tons of evidence that the DNC was actively colluding with the putsch government of Ukraine to dig up dirt on candidate Trump, starting with then-Trump campaign advisor Paul Manafort.

In mid-July, Fox News’ Sean Hannity focused in on Ukraine “insider” and DNC consultant, Alexandra Chalupa, and her work in colluding with the government of Ukraine to find ways to destroy Donald Trump.

The Hill reports…