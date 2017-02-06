Here are 4 times President Trump stood strong and defended his “respect” for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Trump's position on engaging with Russian President Putin remains steady and pragmatic.

President Donald Trump has made no secret of his respect for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and for all the pressure and bullying from the neocons and liberal left, Trump continues to say he respects Vladimir Putin.

A true alpha leader owns his words and does not back down…

1. At the end of 2015, the host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe told then-Republican party candidate Trump that Vladimir Putin “kills journalists.” Trump replied…

“I think that our country does plenty of killing, too, Joe.” “I’ve always felt fine about Putin. He’s a strong leader. He’s a powerful leader.”

2. After his comments on Morning Joe, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pressed Donald Trump on the fake news that Vladimir Putin “kills journalists”.

Trump once used some logic to defend his position…

“Do you know the names of the reporters that he’s killed?” “I haven’t seen any evidence that he killed anybody in terms of reporters.”

Stephanopoulos cited a Mitt Romney tweet, where Romney tries to make a distinction between America’s killing and “thug Putin’s” alleged killing. Trump correctly countered…

“Does he know for a fact that he kills journalists?” “I don’t think anybody knows that, it’s possible that he does, but I don’t think it’s been proven. Has anybody proved he’s killed reporters?”

3. US President-elect Donald Trump held his 1st press conference since his election, and showcased how a pragmatic businessman thinks, and leads…

“Do you honestly believe Hillary would be tougher on Putin than me? Give me a break.” “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability.”

4. Bill O’Reilly’s interview of President Donald Trump before Super Bowl LI.

Trump once again said that he “respects” Russian President Putin (video here).

“I do respect him. Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’ll get along with them.”

O’Reilly then pandered to liberal left, neocon groupthink by saying…

“But he’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer.”

Trump shut O’Reilly down with this response…

“There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

Wikileaks jumped on Trump’s comments…

Trump on US government last night: O’Reilly: “Putin’s a killer” Trump: “There are a lot of killers. You think our country is so innocent?” — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 5, 2017

Zerohedge notes that the liberal left is about to go into “hate Trump” and “hate Putin” overdrive…

In any case, as expected, the liberal media has already canvassed the nation’s mood and has found that as of this moment, America is “outraged” by Trump’s comments, which unlike his predecessor, refused to slam Putin: