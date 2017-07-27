Wasserman-Schultz’s IT golden boy, now under arrest, will retain lawyer with ties to Clinton family

Awan has decided to hire a lawyer with longstanding connections to the Clinton family for legal help.

Yesterday The Duran reported on the unraveling scandal surrounding former DNC chair Wasserman-Schultz and her IT golden boy, Imran Awan, who has since been arrested while attempting to flee the United States, after being charged with bank fraud.

Reports have emerged that the state the FBI has seized a number of “smashed hard drives” and other computer equipment from the residence Imran Awan, the IT aide of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

Despite suspicion of illegal activity, Awan has been kept on the payroll of former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

Perhaps Awan (who had full access to Wasserman-Schultz’s computer files and even her iPAD password) was the DNC leak that has been dishonestly spun into a Russia election hack narrative by Clinton and her campaign staff.

The story is picking up major traction. Radio host and commentator Mark Steyn gave his take on the scandal surrounding Awan and former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and his arrest while trying to leave the country…

Luckily Awan has access to the Clinton crime family, and this means he will be properly represented so as to make sure the IT specialist does not “sing to the feds.”

Zerohedge reports…

After getting arrested Monday night at Dulles Airport in Northern Virginia while attempting to flee the country on a flight to Qatar, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’ IT staffer, according to Conservative Review, has decided to hire a lawyer with longstanding connections to the Clinton family for legal help. Chris Gowen, a founding partner at Gowen, Rhoades, Winograd and Silva, apparently did a little bit of everything for the Clintons over the course of multiple years including working in the Clinton White House, helping President Bill Clinton write his book, “My Life”, and serving on Hillary’s 2008 presidential campaign. Per Gowen’s bio: Mr. Gowen left the Public Defender’s office to work for former President William Jefferson Clinton and then-Senator Hillary Clinton. Chris was a fact checker for President Clinton’s memoir, My Life. He also served as a traveling aid for President Clinton’s national and international trips. Chris finished his tenure with the Clintons by directing the advance operations for then-Senator Hillary Clinton during her 2008 presidential campaign. Another biography, published on the American University website, says Gowen worked with several other controversial Clinton projects, including The Clinton Global Initiative, The Clinton Foundation, and The Clinton Health Access Initiative. Shortly after Awan’s arrest, Gowen immediately jumped into the fray and hit the ground running with allegations that Awan was a victim of Islamophobia. He labeled Awan’s arrest as part of “a right-wing media-driven prosecution by a United States Attorney’s Office that wants to prosecute people for working while Muslim”…it’s almost as if the words are coming straight from Hillary’s mouth.

It is unclear whether Awan’s bank fraud charge is the only charge being brought against him, or if more charges are pending, including a thorough investigation into the massive amounts of money Awan and his family earned while working for the Democrats in Congress.