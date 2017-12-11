Washington Post reporter busted spreading more Trump fake news

More fake news…this time coming from the Washington Post’s David Weigel, a journalist who, according to Zerohedge, had already been fired once by the Washington Post once in 2010 over political bias only to be rehired in 2015.

Weigel tweeted a photo of an empty Pensacola Bay Center during a Trump rally…alleging that President Trump cannot draw in the crowds to hear him speak. Only problem was that the photo was taken way before Trump got on stage, or even arrived at the arena.

Here is a screen-grab of Weigel’s sarcastic tweet…

Trump responded to Weigel’s tweet, saying the WaPo reporter had “put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived.”

Weigel deleted the tweet, but not before it had been screen-grabbed.

Trump included the image from Weigel’s fake tweet, and then tweeted back to Weigel and the WaPo…

“[email protected] @WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in. Real photos now shown as I spoke. Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo!”

Weigel replied to Trump, trying to explain away his lie and throw the blame on Daily Mail’s David Martosko. We are surprised that Weigel did not blame the Russians for his mishap…

“Sure thing: I apologize. I deleted the photo after @dmartosko told me I’d gotten it wrong. Was confused by the image of you walking in the bottom right corner.”

Martosko was taken aback by Weigel’s suggestion that he was the source of the fake news…

The The Gateway Pundit reports that the man in the photo posted by Weigel is walking almost alone and is wearing a black tie. Trump wore a bright red tie for the rally and entered the rally from the other side of the arena on the long elevated walkway seen in the photo.

Weigel posted the photo without the green arrow that others posted. But his false accusation that Trump is lying is based on the man the arrow is pointing to, so this version is being used to highlight his false accusation.

Weigel laughed off various critics who blasted the fake new reporter…

“It was a bad tweet on my personal account, not a story for Washington Post. I deleted it after like 20 minutes. Very fair to call me out. Everything I say on Twitter is a joke, except what I say about @swin24.”

It was a bad tweet on my personal account, not a story for Washington Post. I deleted it after like 20 minutes. Very fair to call me out. Everything I say on Twitter is a joke, except what I say about @swin24. https://t.co/tI7SQnpoN9 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 9, 2017

Trump was having none Weigel’s flimsy excuses, calling on the WaPo reporter to be fired…

“[email protected] of the Washington Post just admitted that his picture was a FAKE (fraud?) showing an almost empty arena last night for my speech in Pensacola when, in fact, he knew the arena was packed (as shown also on T.V.). FAKE NEWS, he should be fired.”

Right after the rally, “Weigel accused” Daily Mail reporter David Martosko posted a 360 degree video he took from the press pit at the rally showing a nearly full house.

A video view from inside the Pensacola Trump rally tonight, as the president talked about illegal immigration pic.twitter.com/VoPbEBqijE — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 9, 2017

Fox News also posted a 360 degree video of a pack stadium…