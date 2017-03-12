Washington Post editor calls for a simpler time “when everyone considered Russia the enemy. Even the president”

The Washington Post editor Ruth Marcus wants us to go back to the Cold War.

The Washington Post deputy editor Ruth Marcus wants us to go back to a simpler time when America hated Russia.

No surprise coming from WaPo top brass. Here is the “fake news” WaPo editor’s tweet…

So excited to be watching The Americans, throwback to a simpler time when everyone considered Russia the enemy. Even the president.

So excited to be watching The Americans, throwback to a simpler time when everyone considered Russia the enemy. Even the president. — Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) March 8, 2017

Glenn Greenwald replied…

I long for the Good Ol' Days when we united in intense hatred – and waged endless global war against – a despised foreign enemy. https://t.co/qJk7YaNqnT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 8, 2017



Some more twitter responses…

@RuthMarcus yep and we spent billions on our nuclear and military capability.I also remember drills in school where we hid under our desks — #ARRESTSOROSNOW (@theratzpack) March 8, 2017

@RuthMarcus

Ah yes, I remember it well. Even in my dreams (which sometimes turned into nightmares) pic.twitter.com/5MHq0KI0Bw — Aimee DeMaio (@AimeeDemaio) March 8, 2017

Jimmy Dore calls Marcus a “get everything wrong” type of person…

Remember, the WaPo is in bed with the CIA big time…via Alternet: