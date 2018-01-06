Was Steve Bannon driven mad by Jared Kushner’s rise?

Perhaps the quotes attributed to Steve Bannon, in the book “Fire and Fury”, were never really about POTUS Trump, but more about Bannon’s disapproval and jealousy for the rise of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to Axios, the former Trump Chief Strategist was warned multiple times to lay off Jared Kushner.

Steve Bannon has not released a statement yet on the feud with Trump, but as Mike Cernovich correctly tweets, Bannon’s bitterness may be more about Kushner than Trump.

Most accurate take on the Bannon situation. https://t.co/NmCQXOxOdE — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 5, 2018

Axios reports…

Friends and allies of Steve Bannon had been warning him for weeks to lay off Jared Kushner — telling him that President Trump would turn against him if he kept publicly attacking the son-in-law. What we’re hearing: Tommy Hicks, a Trump campaign fundraiser and the chairman of the favored pro-Trump outside group America First Policies, relayed a message from the White House to Bannon to “knock it the f— off” or else Trump would blow him up, according to two sources with direct knowledge. Republican operative Arthur Schwartz was another of Bannon’s friends who warned him about fixating on Jared too much and pushing Trump over the edge. Both Schwartz and Hicks declined to comment. The Hill’s Jonathan Easley broke the news — and I can confirm his reporting — that on Wednesday morning Bannon and his allies were preparing to issue a statement disowning his damaging comments about the president’s eldest son Don Junior.