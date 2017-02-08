Warmongers in congress introduce bill to prevent Trump from loosening sanctions on Russia

A group of senators led by Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Ben Cardin (D-MD) plan to introduce legislation that would impose strict new congressional oversight and veto power over the Trump administration if it decided to lift sanctions on Russia.

According to a CNN report, if passed, the new bill titled “The Russia Review Act” would require the White House to submit a report detailing why it was seeking to lift sanctions, setting into motion a 120-day review period where Congress could vote to disapprove of easing the penalties.

Trump’s long-time adversary Sen. Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is cosponsoring the Graham-Cardin measure, along with Democratic Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, and the most infamous warmonger and Russophobe in Washington – Republican John McCain of Arizona.

Rubio is convinced that the anti-Russian sentiment within the Senate is broad enough to push back against the White House if decided to ease sanctions on Russia. So broad, in fact, that it could even overcome a Trump veto.

“I think if there was a real threat of lifting sanctions minus the respect for Ukrainian sovereignty and meeting those conditions, my sense is that we would have the votes to pass that in the Senate and we would be able to pass it with a veto-proof majority,” Rubio told CNN.

The new measure follows yet another Russophobic bill titled “Countering Russian Hostilities Act of 2017,” which was introduced weeks earlier by McCain and Graham. That bill, if passed, would impose a comprehensive set of new sanctions against Russia.

It is unclear when votes over the two bills could take place or if either the sanctions bill or the new review act would get a veto-proof majority of 67 senators. What is clear, however, is that a group of warmongers in Washington will not give up their anti-Russian crusade.