Warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham says the US has a plan to kill thousands in North Korea

John McCain’s fellow warmonger-in-chief of the US Senate, Lindsey Graham has given an interview where he stated that the US has a plan to militarily attack North Korea and that loss of life is not an issue of concern.

During the interview, Graham told his shocked hosts,

“They’re wrong. There is a military option to destroy North Korea’s program and North Korea itself. If there’s going to be a war to stop him (Kim Jong Un), it will be over there. If thousands die, they’re going to die over there, they’re not going to die here and he’s [Trump] told me that to my face. And that may be provocative, but not really. When you’re president of the United States, where does your allegiance lie? To the people of the United States. This man, Kim Jong Un, is threatening America with a nuclear tip missile. President Trump doesn’t want a war, the Chinese can stop this, but to China, South Korea, and Japan, Donald Trump is not going to allow this missile. I’m saying it’s inevitable unless North Korea changes because you’re making our president pick between regional stability and homeland security. He’s having to make a choice that no president wants to make. You can stop North Korea militarily or diplomatically, I prefer the diplomatic approach. But they will not be allowed to have a missile to hit America with a nuclear weapon on top and to allow them to do that is really abandoning homeland security”.

These statements combined with US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley saying that discussion over North Korea is pointless, could easily make one jump to the conclusion that the US is ready for an illegal invasion or bombing of the Korean peninsula.

Our full statement on the North Korean ICBM launch: pic.twitter.com/8tIaaTVkSF — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 30, 2017

This frightening possibility of course cannot be ruled out, but the fact remains that the United States is known to have contingency plans for the invasion of just about every country in the world. Indeed, in 2015, the US declassified documents revealing that in the event of a war between superpowers, the US had plans to drop nuclear weapons on the biggest cities in Europe and Asia in what would amount to the largest act of violence against civilian populations in human history.

That being said, Graham’s statement would appear to be more about his own ego than about official US policy or near future plans for the Pentagon. The US is well aware that reigniting war in the Korean peninsula could easily spiral into a war with both China and Russia as was the case during the last time the Korean War was a hot conflict.

While Graham’s words are cause for alarm, so too is much of what he says. This is true not least because the idea that Graham would have specially privileged information directly from Donald Trump who famously has a poor relationship with Graham, seems a bit far fetched.

In this sense they are not yet cause for panic.