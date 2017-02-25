WADA admits McLaren Report evidence ‘insufficient’ for lawsuits against Russia

WADA has admitted that the McLaren report, which accused Russia of running a state-wide doping program, is not sufficient 'to bring successful cases', a letter from the International Olympic Committee revealed.

The so-called McLaren report, which led to the partial suspension of the Russian Olympic team and the full suspension of the Russian Paralympic team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, is now being put into question by WADA itself, which has now admitted that “in many cases the evidence provided may not be sufficient to bring successful cases.”

According to a letter sent out by the International Olympic Committee Director General Christophe De Kepper to all National Olympic Committees and International Sporting Federations, the investigation is far from over:

“This process will clearly take some time, but I can assure you that we are still determined to conclude these cases as swiftly as possible. We want to protect the clean athletes and ensure a level playing field. It is already evident from the appeals filed against some International Federations provisional suspension decisions that the IOC decision will have to stand up to a strong legal challenge,” the report said.

In an interview with R-Sport, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov commented on WADA’s recent confession about the lack of evidence in the McLaren report.

“WADA’s assessment on the report is comprehensive and doesn’t require any comments on our part. I can only say that we will continue consistent work to restore compliance with WADA’s provision,” the official was quoted as saying. “Our federations are working with international federations. We are absolutely open and willing to cooperate, and I hope that these findings will be another step in the right direction.”

Sputnik is reporting the following details: