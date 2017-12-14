Vladimir Putin: Russiagate “invented by those aiming to de-legitimize Trump”

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

The first question of the annual presser came from foreign media.

ABC News asks about the US probe into alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia:

ABC: “How would you explain the number of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia… and how would you asses the Trump presidency?”

Putin: “It’s up to the American people to assess Trump, not me. But look at the markets, they are up, indicating investors trust him. We also respect the US opposition. I don’t know if Trump still has the same desire to cooperate closely with us, but I hope we can work closely on a range of issues.”

On the issue of alleged collusion with the Trump campaign:

Putin: “That’s been invented by those aiming to de-legitimize Trump. These people don’t understand they are undermining their own country, they aren’t showing respect for Americans that voted for Trump.

On contacts between Russian diplomats and Americans:

Putin: “It is standard practice for diplomats to talk – what’s so strange about this? Why do you have this ‘Russia spy hysteria?'”

