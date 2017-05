A heart attack is being reported as the cause of death of the iconic Russian UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin.

According to a New York Post report, Vitaly Churkin fell ill at the Russian Mission to the U.N. on East 67th Street in new York around 9:30 a.m. and was unconscious when emergency personnel arrived. Churkin was given CPR and taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead at 10:55 a.m..

Churkin had served as Russia’s permanent representative to the U.N. since 2006.