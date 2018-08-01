Connect with us

Viktor Orbán: Muslim minorities would make it impossible for Christian political parties to win election in Europe

Orbán called for a focus on the upcoming European Parliament election

12 mins ago

Other than Putin and Salvini, Hungary’s Viktor Orban is the only other leader in Europe who understands the importance of a healthy population. With his encouragement to Hungarians to have more children, while at the same time keeping the invaders out, he is preserving a healthy population for his county that will allow it to still be recognized in a generation from now.

Politico reports

The European Commission is a symbol of the EU elite’s failure, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his annual speech to party supporters.

Speaking in the Romanian town of Băile Tușnad, where his ruling Fidesz party gathers every summer, Orbán called for a focus on the upcoming European Parliament election, which he believes will center on the question of migration.

“The European elite has failed, and this failure’s symbol is the European Commission,” the prime minister said. “The good news is that the Commission’s days are numbered,” he said.

The prime minister argued that the current European Commission is anti-Central Europe, and that there is censorship in Western Europe. He also criticized EU sanctions on Russia.

“There is liberalism but not democracy,” in Western Europe, Orbán said, adding that “Christian democracy is by definition not liberal.”

Orbán also said that the emergence of Muslim minorities across European countries would make it impossible for Christian political parties to win election.

While Orbán’s Fidesz is still a member of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), several Fidesz supporters at the event put forward questions to the party’s leadership regarding whether they will be leaving the EPP.

“Our thinking is leaning toward staying, not leaving [the EPP],” Orbán said, while noting some EPP member parties are far apart and compromises would be needed on certain issues.

With the change in demographics that the rest of Europe is experiencing also comes a change in government due to the change of electorate. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this out.

Comments

Israel rescues Syrian militants to safety behind US lines

It pays to have friends in high places

1 min ago

August 1, 2018

It has previously been reported that Israel helped evacuate the White Helmets. Now they have also been caught evacuating open militants to safety so that they can be reused in a future fight. You have to hand it to them, they believe in recycling. Never let a good jihadist go to waste, that is their motto.

RT reports

Syrian Envoy to the UN Bashar Jaafari has claimed that Israel helped to transfer militants fleeing from Syrian territory to the United States and other countries.
Jaafari said that a “decisive offensive” from the Syrian Arab Army had forced militants to “flee from the Syrian territory through the occupied Golan Heights” and into Israeli territory. From there, he said, the militants were “transferred to Jordan” and then to other countries, including the US.

Israel previously evacuated hundreds of members of the Western-backed White Helmets group, who advertise themselves as first responders, but who have been linked to Al-Qaeda. The Syrian government has accused the group’s members of cooperating with terrorist groups and plotting false-flag attacks in the country.
Speaking after the Astana-10 international meeting in the Russian city of Sochi​​​, Jaafari also complained of Israeli attacks on Syrian soil, and congratulated the Syrian Army on the victory against militants in the southern Daraa province, which had been under Islamic State control.

Jaafari also criticized the Turkish occupation of territories in northern Syria, and said that Ankara was not meeting its obligations regarding so-called “de-escalation” zones in the region, including Idlib province.

“Turkish authorities sent heavily armed forces there – and we all witness the military actions of Turkey in this region, up to Afrin, which they occupied. And they occupied other settlements,” he said.

Jaafari said that Turkey was the only country that had violated its obligations under the Astana agreements, and noted that the Turkish lira had even been introduced in regions under Ankara’s control.

The Syrian envoy also insisted that the US and its allies should leave Syrian territory immediately, citing the fact that their presence in the war-torn country is illegal under international law. The US-led coalition in Syria has not been invited by the Damascus government, and has not been given authorization by the UN Security Council.

Jaafari said that he would like to see Idlib returned to Syria through “national reconciliation” but warned that the Syrian Army has “sufficient capacity” to do so by military means if necessary.

If Israeli and Western forces would only leave Syria and end their illegal occupation, the crisis would end. Even with their help, the nose is tightening around the necks of the jihadist as Assad with the help of Russia continues to gain ground.

Healthy 29 year old woman euthanized

Once assisted suicide is made legal, the definition of who is eligible for it inevitably expands.

19 mins ago

August 1, 2018

Europe’s descent into a culture of death is accelerating at an alarming rate. A few years ago many were alarmed at euthanasia being allowed to a man for being an alcoholic, and now this sad case comes to light. A perfectly health young person being allowed euthanasia over psychological problems begs the question, “where does this end”?

National Review reports

Once assisted suicide is made legal, the definition of who is eligible for it inevitably expands.
Recent news from the Netherlands illustrates how its euthanasia regime is among the world’s most permissive. It shows no signs of slowing down. Aurelia Browers, a 29-year-old mentally ill woman, was granted her wish and euthanized last weekend, demonstrating the slippery slope confronting those countries in which euthanasia and assisted-suicide laws are becoming ever laxer.

Evidence suggests that Dutch physicians do not consistently follow the protocols intended to regulate the practice. News of Browers’s death follows grisly reports that an elderly woman with dementia was involuntarily euthanized in the Netherlands. In neighboring Belgium, laws exist that allow for children to be euthanized.

Cases in the Netherlands show the most troubling reality of euthanasia laws: their widening use based on subjective criteria. Euthanasia is advertised as “dignified death” for those suffering from a terminal illness. But the euthanizing of a young woman on grounds that she suffered from a mental illness shows the false advertising of the “death with dignity” movement. When an apparently healthy young adult can legally end her life because of her mental illness, it raises legitimate questions of where that trajectory ends. Where the practice is prohibited, advocates are quick to highlight stories of bone-jarringly sad situations of patients with perhaps a neurological cancer slowly crippling their cognitive and physical abilities. Testimonials from family members are promoted to tug at heartstrings, appealing to lawmakers to pass laws that enable loved ones to be relieved of their suffering.

Euthanasia advocates are less forthcoming in admitting how euthanasia laws end up loosening over time and how once-strict controls with respect to the conditions and ages of patients eligible for euthanasia inevitably broaden. Where euthanasia is legalized, the justification for its use expands over time. In the first year of California’s End of Life Option Act, 111 individuals ended their lives under its stipulations. If California follows global trends, more and more Californians will commit state-sanctioned suicide.

Pope John Paul II warned against such a “culture of death.” And let us be clear: It is the culture of death that is staring down the West. At best, euthanasia advocates aim to relieve suffering out of compassion and mercy. At worst, they operate from a utilitarian and anti-life worldview. In that dystopia of hyper-autonomy, human dignity is defined as the ability to choose, with no reference to moral law.

As potentially insensitive as it might sound, the implications of one person’s suffering pale in comparison to how the morality of euthanasia impacts society’s broader understanding of suffering and the response to it. I do not mean to overlook or disregard genuine human suffering when I point out the repercussions of legalizing and medicalizing the taking of human life. Slowly, the culture of death overtakes commitment to the sanctity of life. Such a culture promises that pain and suffering can be eliminated, while overlooking the deeply human experience that comes with suffering. It makes a Faustian bargain, on the assumption that one person’s death by choice will not have implications for the weak and vulnerable across society. This culture begins to make utilitarian calculations, discounting a person’s worth and dignity in the process of measuring the cost of his illness to an insurance company or a state’s budget. Death is thereby subtly invited, even encouraged. There are better ethical responses to suffering than suicide.

An important principle for public policy is up for debate when euthanasia enters into consideration. Once assisted suicide is legalized for cancer patients, why should it not be available for the mentally ill? Or for alcoholics? It is, according to a growing body of evidence. The regime of euthanasia is hard to restrict once it gains a legal foothold.

As the Netherlands shows in the tragic case of Aurelia Browers, euthanasia laws raise a crucial question: Where do we draw the limits to the practice? Once we sanction the practice even to the smallest degree, arguments for expanding it just a little more will ensue, and before long any restrictions to it at all become hard to justify.

This is a truly heart breaking story of a woman who instead of being given the treatment she needed, was allowed to die.  How long before Europe turns into a “Logan’s Run” world?

Manchester bomber sheds light on UK’s Libyan activites

Salman’s father, Ramadan Abedi, settled in the UK after fleeing Libya where he was a prominent member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group

26 mins ago

August 1, 2018

The West opened a real Pandora’s box when it decided to over throw the government of Gaddafi. Not only did such action release the flood gates of Africa when it comes to migration, but also terrorism.  The father of the Manchester bomber was one of the “freedom fighters” who fought against Gaddafi.

RT reports

Yet another link between the British state and the Manchester Arena suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, was revealed on Tuesday, after it was reported that he was rescued from war-torn Libya by the Royal Navy in 2014.
The rescue was another example of the links between the British state and Abedi. The connections illustrate the complicated UK-Libyan relationship and how over-extended security services were fatally unable to monitor emerging homegrown terrorist threats.
Missed opportunities and unwise diplomatic wrangling would ultimately contribute to the deaths of 22 people at the Manchester Arena in May last year.

The father and jihadists
Salman’s father, Ramadan Abedi, settled in the UK after fleeing Libya where he was a prominent member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG). The militant Islamist group found itself an unusual bedfellow for the British state, as both shared an enemy in the form of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. At this point, the UK had severed diplomatic relations with him over his role in the Lockerbie bombing.

In 2002, whistleblower and former MI6 agent David Shayler accused the British intelligence services of sponsoring the LIFG to assassinate Gaddafi. The LIFG were allegedly given $160,000 for a failed assassination attempt in February 1996, a claim the UK government has denied.

Many LIFG members, seeking sanctuary from Gaddafi, were given refuge by Britain with a significant number settling in Manchester, where Salman was born.

Welcome back, Muammar
As Britain, under the guidance of Tony Blair, sought rapprochement with Gaddafi, ostensibly in order to garner his assistance in the ‘War on Terror,’ the LIFG found themselves shunned by the country that had once welcomed them.

In 2004, their leader Abdel Hakim Belhaj was, with the assistance of MI6, ‘rendered’ to Tripoli where Gaddafi’s forces tortured him. The following year, the UK put the group to which it had once provided refuge on its list of terrorist organizations, its usefulness apparently at an end.
The fall of Gaddafi
When Britain turned its back on Gaddafi following the outbreak of the Arab Spring, the LIFG suddenly appeared useful again. In 2011, Ramadan Abedi was one of hundreds of LIFG members who returned from the UK and elsewhere to Libya with a view to fighting the embattled dictator, seemingly with the blessing of the British state.

In April this year, the British government, after denying previous accusations, finally admitted its links to the LIFG. Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Alistair Burt stated that “during the Libyan conflict in 2011, the British government was in communication with a wide range of Libyans involved in the conflict against the [Gaddafi] regime forces.

“It is likely that this included former members of [the] Libyan Islamic Fighting Group and 17 February Martyrs’ Brigade, as part of our broad engagement during this time.”

During the years that followed, Salman Abedi traveled back and forth between Manchester and Tripoli during the summer holidays. Salman reportedly fought alongside his father as civil war continued in Libya long after Gaddafi’s fall.
Salman comes back to Britain
In the months leading up to the Manchester attack, Abedi came back to the UK. His return caught the attention of MI5, who had received two separate pieces of intelligence on the young man.

An official report into the attack, conducted by David Anderson QC, noted that: “On two separate occasions in the months prior to the attack, intelligence was received by MI5 whose significance was not fully appreciated at the time. It was assessed at the time not to be [related to] terrorism but to possible non-nefarious activity or to criminality on the part of Salman Abedi.

“In retrospect, the intelligence can be seen to have been highly relevant to the planned attack.”

The intelligence service’s failings were in part due to “scarce investigative resources,” noted Anderson. Investigators jobs were not helped by the state’s decision to ally with violent organizations in order to achieve a geopolitical goal. Britain is now facing accusations that its resettlement program for the White Helmets group from Syria could be once again letting in possible future militants.

They gave him a free boat ride and then he carried out a terrorist attack. Europe is going to spend many years to come cleaning up the mess that they themselves have made.

