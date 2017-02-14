Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro wants to kick out CNN for spreading “fake news”

President Nicolas Maduro said this past Sunday he wanted CNN out of Venezuela for spreading “fake news”.
Maduro accuses CNN of misrepresenting the truth and meddling in issues that ‘are not of its concern.’
Maduro said during a political statement…
“CNN, do not get into the affairs of Venezuelans. I want CNN well away from here. Outside of Venezuela. Do not put your nose in Venezuela.”
Fox News reports that President Maduro made the comments about CNN, after the US cable news network reported on irregularities at a Caracas public high school.
“Some media like CNN tried to manipulate. They cannot manipulate! That is our business, of the Venezuelans.”
Maduro claims that CNN distorted facts during its report. Zerohedge reports…
Last week PanAmPost reported that a student demanded on national television that the president improve the conditions of his school, asking for security, infrastructure and food so his classmates wouldn’t faint from hunger anymore. CNN en Español visited the high school and talked with the staff about the student, and whether Maduro had made any improvements since that incident only to discover he had not.
Maduro said the young woman “uncovered a situation that had to be spoken about” adding that “I want the youth to tell the truth, to be critical and revolutionary, for us to go to solve the problems,” he said. “To attend to those problems, we must build a sense of belonging in each school. Lyceum belongs to me and I must take care of it.”
The demand for CNN to leave the country also came a few days after CNN en Espanol broadcast and posted online an in-depth investigation into how officials of the Venezuelan Embassy in Iraq allegedly sold Venezuelan passports and visas to suspected terrorists.
“Passports in the Shadows” was the result of a yearlong investigation showcasing an account by a whistleblower, a former legal adviser to the Venezuelan embassy in Baghdad, and the government officials’ dismissal of the allegations.