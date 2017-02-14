Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro wants to kick out CNN for spreading “fake news”

Maduro accuses CNN of misrepresenting the truth. It would not be the first time CNN has been caught spreading "fake news."

President Nicolas Maduro said this past Sunday he wanted CNN out of Venezuela for spreading “fake news”.

Maduro accuses CNN of misrepresenting the truth and meddling in issues that ‘are not of its concern.’

Maduro said during a political statement…

“CNN, do not get into the affairs of Venezuelans. I want CNN well away from here. Outside of Venezuela. Do not put your nose in Venezuela.”

Fox News reports that President Maduro made the comments about CNN, after the US cable news network reported on irregularities at a Caracas public high school.

“Some media like CNN tried to manipulate. They cannot manipulate! That is our business, of the Venezuelans.”

Maduro claims that CNN distorted facts during its report. Zerohedge reports…