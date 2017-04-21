US, UK and France refuse to send forensic scientists to site of alleged chemical attack in Syria

The Organisation For The Prohibition Of Chemical Weapon is hiding something...

More reasons to believe that the Idlib chemical weapons attack was indeed a false flag, for which the US, UK, France (and many western powers) are trying to cover up.

Sputnik News reports…

The Organisation For The Prohibition Of Chemical Weapons has rejected Russia and Iran’s proposal for a new team to probe the suspected chemical attack earlier this month in Syria. Moscow’s pushing for a wider investigation, because it believes the OPCW cannot properly confirm anything until it’s actually visited the site. The blocking of the Russian proposal at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on investigating the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria’s Idlib province aims to direct attention to the idea of regime change in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The OPCW is not willing to properly probe the alleged chemical attack in Idlib. This is very odd.

What does a proper investigation entail?

How about the OPCW actually visit the site of the alleged attack, instead of rely on samples sent by White Helmets, or Al Qaeda, or anyone else for that matter.

How was the OPCW able to analyze the samples so quickly? Usually such lab work requires weeks, not hours.

What were the documented procedures for collecting the samples, and sending the samples? No documentation as to the collection process has been provided.

This is all very sloppy forensics, and it appears that western powers are working hard to keep this as sloppy as possible so as to avid a professional investigation which will, in my opinion, most certainly debunk the “Assad did it” narrative.

“Sarin or a ‘sarin-like’ substance” is repeated by UK diplomats in the video above. How can a verdict be attributed when officials are not even certain of the chemical allegedly used? Once again we see clever word play from the “Assad must go” coalition.

Here is what Russian FM Lavrov had to say about the OPCW at a joint meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“Yesterday, our joint proposal that OPCW experts visit the sites of the suspected chemical weapon use incident in Syria was blocked by western delegations without coherent explanations. This showed the complete incompetence of the positions of our western colleagues who basically prohibit the OPCW from sending their experts to the site of the incident, to the air base from where aircraft loaded with chemical weapons allegedly flew out.”

Lavrov noted that the UK and France have been curiously silent towards Russia’s requests for detailed information on the alleged chemical weapon probes taken in Syria.