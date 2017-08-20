US President Trump cheers on Steve Bannon’s return to Breitbart

Steve Bannon may be a more formidable force against the globalist swamp outside of the White House than on the inside.

Trump is signaling that Bannon’s return to Breitbart is exactly what is needed to continue to fight the “fake news” mainstream media.

Trump tweeted on Saturday afternoon that…

“Fake News needs the competition!”

Early on Saturday, President Trump thanked Steve Bannon for his service…

“I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Then Trump followed up his “thank you to Steve”, with this tweet…

“Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews…maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The Gateway Pundit reports that the former Chief White House Strategist and current executive chairman of Breitbart News is wasting no time in expanding the leading populist news network.

Bannon is reportedly plotting a television channel to rival Fox News. Strikingly, the idea was first proposed by former Fox News CEO, the late Roger Ailes.

Axios reports…

Axios’ Jonathan Swan hears Bannon has told friends he sees a massive opening to the right of Fox News, raising the possibility that he’s going to start a network. Bannon’s friends are speculating about whether it will be a standalone TV network, or online streaming only. Before his death in May, Roger Ailes had sent word to Bannon that he wanted to start a channel together. Bannon loved the idea: He believes Fox is heading in a squishy, globalist direction as the Murdoch sons assume more power. Now he has the means, motive and opportunity: His chief financial backer, Long Island hedge fund billionaire Bob Mercer, is ready to invest big in what’s coming next, including a huge overseas expansion of Breitbart News.

Axios further notes…