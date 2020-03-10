US Nukes Reported Delivered To Poland

Tensions between Turkey and Syria continue to spiral out of control. Clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces amid a Syrian government offensive are quickly threatening to escalate into a full-blown conflict between the two neighbors and to also shatter an alliance forged between Turkey and Russia.

In order to prevent the conflict in the region to be nuclear, USA decided to take the nukes out of Turkey. The fact of taking the ammunition out of the country was widely discussed in Turkish media.

The media informed that five C-17A Globemasters III arrived to Incerlik AB from Ramstein Air Base and took the whole bulk of nukes out to Germany, Poland and one of the Baltic States.

In the frame of journalist investigation, I requested the U.S. European Command Public Affairs office to provide additional information, but Mr. Mark Mackowiak from ECPA refused, referring the US policy.

An official in the Air Mobility Command who wished to remain anonymous said that the nuclear ammunition had already been delivered to Powidz, Poland in early March 2020.

In this way the tensions are to rise in Europe: the biggest US maneuvers in Europe, more nukes– that can provoke reactions from Russia.

Moscow has already warned that Russian government would take responsive measures to an upcoming, massive U.S. military deployment and U.S.-led exercises across multiple European states bordering Russia.

Russia cannot ignore these processes, which are of great concern, and stated that they will respond in such a way that does not create unnecessary risks.

It’s worth noting that everything that Russia do in response to the threats created by NATO members to its security do exclusively on its own territory. Just like all Russian nuclear weapons are on its territory, unlike American nuclear weapons.

