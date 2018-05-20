US mainstream media confirms: Russia has advanced, hypersonic weapons (Video)

US intelligence reports are confirming that Russia is nearing completion for the development of a maneuverable, hypersonic nuclear-capable glider warhead that no US system can defeat.

Anonymous sources speaking to CNBC, reported that Russia tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle (presumably the Avangard) twice in 2016, and again in 2017.

The intelligence source said the hypersonic glider’s testing involved mounting it to an RS-18A intercontinental ballistic missile (NATO reporting name SS-19).

US intelligence says the vehicle is highly maneuverable, and thus unpredictable and hard to track. It is also fitted with onboard countermeasures, which no existing US missile-defense system can defeat. Furthermore, although it can carry a warhead, it is believed that the force of the glider’s impact, as well as its precision, may be enough to destroy targets.

According to CNBC’s sources, US intelligence reports calculate that the Avangard will likely be operational by 2020.

Alex Christoforou with Alexander Mercouris discuss the recent CNBC report confirming what Putin presented to the world on March 1st 2018.

