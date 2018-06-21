US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen chased out of Mexican restaurant (Video)

A group of activists ambushed Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant, in protest against the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexican border, a policy that goes as as far back as Bill Clinton.

The protesters entered MXDC Cochins Mexicana restaurant on Tuesday chanting ‘Shame!’ and ‘End family separation!’

Was it cool to heckle Nielsen during a working lunch? Did the protestors take things too far? Let us know, check out the video below.

Part one of a video of @mdc_dsa @DC_IWW and others shouting DHS Secretary Nielsen out of a restaurant. She doesn’t need to be kidnapping #immigrantchildren to deserve this treatment. Don’t give the regime a moment of rest. #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/B3RfraOk1E — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) June 20, 2018

DHS Secretary Nielsen just got driven out of a Mexican restaurant here on 14th Street by activists. DSA, I believe. pic.twitter.com/lTKutryXBO — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) June 20, 2018

Via RT…

The Department of Homeland Security chief sat down for a pleasant fajita at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC on Tuesday – but maybe considering her department’s actions it wasn’t the best idea. Nielsen had her immigrant-cuisine feast cut short by a group of activists from the Democratic Socialists of America. According to videos tweeted out by the group, they apparently thought it was untoward of the DHS chief to enjoy a meal at a ritzy Mexican restaurant while the United States government separates children from their parents at the US-Mexican border and then places them in detention centers. One protester shouted: “In a Mexican restaurant of all places. The f***ing gall.” Videos of the confrontation – and Nielsen’s retreat from restaurant – were posted to Twitter. DHS press secretary Tyler Houlton described the incident as “a work dinner” where Nielsen and her colleagues “heard from a small group of protesters who share her concern with our current immigration laws that have created a crisis on our southern border.”

