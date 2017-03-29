A hack traced to the state of Alabama caused files containing child pornography to be stored on the computer of Czech Republic president.

Russia hacking zero evidence. US hacking, evidence.

Czech news Právo is reporting that a computer belonging to the president of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, was hacked Monday, resulting in the installation of content containing child pornography.

On the US hacker attack, the Czech president stated…

“I turned on my computer and looked in disbelief for about 10 seconds at what was happening, before I realized that it was a hacker attack.”

We are certain that the Czech Republic or the EU, will find a way to blame the US hacker attack on Russian hackers.

Via Sputnik News Agency…