US Congressman Matt Gaetz tells Alex Jones: The Clintons may be facing justice “very soon”

Congressman Matt Gaetz joined Infowars’ Alex Jones via Skype to announce that the FBI is conducting investigations in order to oust criminals from the bureau involved with Clinton crimes.

Gaetz warned Clinton Foundation pay-to-play scammers that “justice may be coming VERY SOON.”

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Kicking off the nearly 14 minute interview, Alex Jones asked Rep. Gaetz, “What happens when [Robert Mueller’s] house of cards falls? They’ve shown they never give up.”

“Well, you’re right about that Alex, but they are going to be like cornered rats when this entire investigation is shown to be the fraud that it is,” Gaetz replied.

“It’s built on a rotten foundation and I suspect they’ll have to go into major defense mode over Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.”

“There’s a lot of people that paid bribes to the Clinton Foundation, that still may be getting a benefit out of this government and when they find out their house of cards is falling, we may see a very strong reaction and they may have to really start to explain themselves.”

Jones then asked Gaetz if the FISA memo’s release, coupled with President Trump’s focus on draining the swamp, is going to lead to indictments.

“Well there have been credible media reports that the Little Rock field office is actually investigating elements of bribery and corruption with the Clinton Foundation, particularly as it’s related to Uranium sales that may have not been in our nation’s interest,” Gaetz replied.

The Florida Republican told Jones he believes the Clintons and their associates should be worried that front line agents are running the probe, not D.C. hacks.

“Justice may be coming to their doorstep very soon,” Rep. Gaetz warned.