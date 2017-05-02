US commerce secretary says missile strike against Syria was “after-dinner entertainment”

After the delicious chocolate cake, came a missile strike against Syria, providing air cover for ISIS to make advances against the secular and sovereign Syrian government.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday, US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said Donald Trump’s decision to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles against Syria last month was just “after-dinner entertainment,” which “did not cost the president anything.”

Ross’ stunning statement came after President Trump called the missile strike a “tough decision.”

Variety reports…

“Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr. Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria,” Ross said. “It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment.” As the crowd laughed, Ross added: “The thing was, it didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment.”

Zerohedge reports that Ross’ comments immediately followed President Trump describing his decision to attack Syria as a “tough” choice, since the “wrong people” could be killed. Trump made the comments during an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation host John Dickerson.