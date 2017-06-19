US and British troops carry out large NATO drill to prevent fantasy Russian invasion

The fantasy of Russian aggression continues to fuel NATO’s real aggression.

As Russia continues to moves its border closer to NATO territory, NATO is working hard to close any defensive “gaps” that might be exploited by the Russian military…which covets the occupation of the three tiny Baltic nations that are in the middle of a de-population crisis as Lithuanians, Estonians and Latvians leave their respective countries in droves for greener pastures in the UK and Germany.

Reuters reports that U.S. and British troops have carried out the first large-scale NATO defensive drill on the border between Poland and Lithuania, rehearsing for a possible scenario in which Russia might try to sever the Baltic states from the rest of the Western alliance.

The frontier runs for 104 km (65 miles) through farmland, woods and low hills, in an area known as the Suwalki Gap. If seized by Russia, it would cut off Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Over two days, U.S. helicopters and British aircraft took part in exercises that also involved troops from Poland, Lithuania and Croatia in a simulated defense of the potential flashpoint. “The gap is vulnerable because of the geography. It’s not inevitable that there’s going to be an attack, of course, but … if that was closed, then you have three allies that are north that are potentially isolated from the rest of the alliance”, U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges told Reuters.

More on the NATO drills via Reuters…