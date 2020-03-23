US Army battles skepticism in Congress after Bradley replacement failure

“This gives us great pause when evaluating the request before us,” he added. “We have been told time and again that this time it is different, yet the Army has a long history of canceling high-profile programs after significant investment of taxpayer dollars due to the incomplete requirements process.”

The panel, Visclosky said, supports Army Futures Command, “but the first large acquisition program that has come out of Army Futures Command has fallen flat. You do need to convince this committee today that our continued support of modernization will eventually be a good investment.”

Subcommittee ranking member Ken Calvert, R-Calif., targeted both the Army’s restart of the OMFV program and the deferred selection of an enduring solution for the service’s indirect fires protection capability system. “These decisions have produced significant concern in Congress obviously from both sides of the aisle and industry regarding the Army’s modernization process,” he said.

Calvert asked Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville and Secretary Ryan McCarthy why the service didn’t stop the OMFV program before taking bid samples when it knew months ahead of the October deadline hat BAE Systems decided not to participate. And a Raytheon-Rheinmetall team reportedly went back-and-forth about whether it could submit its bid — the Lynx 41. Ultimately it was unable to deliver its bid from Germany in time.

“Why should we have confidence that this time you will get it right, especially when it seems you are returning to the normal acquisition process?” Calvert asked.

McCarthy said the Army had a company that “could bend the metal,” but the service learned that the sample fell short of requirements laid out in the request for proposals.

The secretary added that the Army decided to take a step back rather than continue down a path that would have resulted in spending hundreds of millions of dollars on systems that might not have panned out — something the service has done before.

“I think we learned earlier on this program,” McConville stressed. “What we learned was there was confusion over the requirements.”

The Army was “used to doing it the old way where we spent a lot of time — five to seven years — developing requirements and five to seven years developing a system and then investing a lot of money in it and finding out we didn’t get what we wanted,” McConville added.

Responded Calvert: “Well, that sounds great, general, but I wonder why we didn’t start this process a long time ago. … What happened?”

The Army is “redefining the way we do the process to encourage innovation,” McConville said, noting the service is not trying to define requirements as part of the program at this juncture, and it won’t do so until there are prototypes that inform requirements. Instead, he added, the Army is laying out simple characteristics for industry to consider when coming up with designs.

Calvert warned that now was the time for the Army to “get a plan and stick with it” because changes can cost the government money and time, “and you don’t have either one.”

Members of the House Armed Services Committee’s Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee shared similar concerns during its March 5 hearing on ground modernization efforts.

The chair of the subcommittee, Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., said he is worried about the industrial base committing to efforts like OMFV with big investments up front, and what canceling and restarting a program like that would do to industry’s appetite for investing in Army modernization.

“How do we keep saying to our industrial base: ‘OK, that was a screwup, your investment’s not lost,’ ” Norcross asked. “I mean, for any company to make those sort of investments, it’s a risk, we understand, they knew that it was going in, but it doesn’t help our case that this is a new way that we’re going to do things and bringing industry along.”

Bruce Jette, the Army’s acquisition chief, noted that the OMFV effort is not considered a canceled program; the effort was redirected down a different path. That program and other modernization efforts have seen “an unprecedented interaction with industry” to get things correct early, Jette said.

Norcross asked why the Army didn’t realize earlier in the process, using industry feedback, that it didn’t get requirements right before reaching the phase where industry had to submit a physical bid sample.