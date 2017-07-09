US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley tells CNN: “Everybody knows that Russia meddled in our elections” (Video)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said "everyone" knows that Russia meddled in the 2016 US elections.

US Ambassador to the UN once again exhibited her lack of diplomacy by claiming that “everyone” knows Russia meddled in the 2016 US elections.

Never mind zero evidence after more than 9 months of investigations.

Never mind the NYT having to admit that the 17 intelligence agencies narrative is a complete fabrication.

Haley seems to know something that no one can prove, and she is more than happy to go on to fake news network CNN to peddle her warmonger propaganda.

Haley told CNN’s Dana Bash in a pre-taped interview for “State of the Union”…

“Everybody knows that Russia meddled in our elections.” “They’re doing this across multiple continents, and they’re doing this in a way that they’re trying to cause chaos within the countries.” “And it’s not just going to be us saying this. I think you’re going to hear other leaders come out and say, cut it out, we’re not going to put up with it.”

Haley said that Tump wanted Putin to “basically look him in the eye [and] let him know that ‘Yes, we know you meddled in our elections. Yes we know you did it, cut it out.”

Bash then asked Haley this question…

“You said everybody knows that the Russians meddled in the U.S. elections, and that the President said so behind closed doors to Vladimir Putin. If that’s the case, why won’t the President say this in public? It would put a lot of these questions, and–frankly the fact that a lot of your fellow Republicans are perplexed–it would put it all to rest. Why won’t he do it?”

Haley replied with a pathetic “you can ask him” statement, and insisted that you can judge POTUS Trump by his words and by his actions.

Vladimir Putin answered Trump’s assertion during their G20 meeting with a simple “show me the evidence” reply.

The only thing “everyone” knows is that the entire “Russia election meddling” narrative is one big Hillary Clinton, deep state lie.