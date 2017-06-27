US Ambassador to UN, Nikki Haley pre-blames Assad, Russia, and Iran for a future chemical weapons attack in Syria

Nikki Haley pre-warns Assad, Russia and Iran about a chemical attack which has not yet happened.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has pre-warned Assad, about a pre-planned chemical attack that he is putting together, which pre-blames Assad, Iran and Russia.

Is this the White House’s way to incentivized Saudi Arabia, Al Qaeda and ISIS to enlist the White Helmets’ expertise in staging yet another false flag Syria chemical attack?

Even the AP is calling this White House claim BS…

The White House issued a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday night as it claimed “potential” evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack. In an ominous statement issued with no supporting evidence or further explanation, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the U.S. had “identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.” He said the activities were similar to preparations taken before an April 2017 attack that killed dozens of men, women and children, and warned that if “Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.” The White House offered no details on what prompted the warning and spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she had no additional information Monday night.

Nikki Haley followed up Spicer’s statement with this Twitter warning to Assad, Russia and Iran…

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) June 27, 2017

Twitter users reacted to Haley’s foreshadowing of another Trump attack on Syria, as well as her hypocrisy concerning “attacks on the people of Syria”…

…blamed on you and other mouthpieces of war propaganda. #HandsOffSyria — Eva Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) June 27, 2017

As son of a former US Amb. @ UN, I know you speak under instruction. But for sake of your future, pls be careful parrotting WH lies. — Rick Petree (@RickPetree) June 27, 2017

These statements are effectively an invitation by the US to terrorists to stage a false flag attack. The US are clearly complicit. — Random Soul (@AlsoRandom) June 27, 2017

Excuse me, Ma’am. Since we cannot trust lying president, can you get France, Germany or Canada confirm this before he starts lobbing bombs? — Concerned Voter (@ConcernedVote16) June 27, 2017

Don’t even trust our French Govt on middle East please.. Use your common sense . — Soraya Tebbani (@2flamesburning1) June 27, 2017

The Pentagon is calling this bullshit… that’s what is happening. DT is distracting from some pretty big crimes about to come to light. — Concerned Voter (@ConcernedVote16) June 27, 2017

Nikki what other wars are you planning? Please enlist your children for this noble BS cause — DraftTulsiCampaign (@DraftTulsi) June 27, 2017

🤔February 2012

U.S. SoS Hillary Clinton advised Al-Quaeda is an ally in #Syriahttps://t.co/Sys4LKh3nC — NewOrleanIan (@IanMolony) June 27, 2017

LMAO. “Hello world, next attack will not be investigated we will blame Syria, Russia and Iran straight away” — YungSmeek (@ElTorolocoz) June 27, 2017

Hey Nikki, where you getting Intel on Assad’s supposed “chemical attack” plans? Best keep your eyes on the US backed rebels for gas attacks. pic.twitter.com/nGeSSxTvXf — 🌹Νia 🐼 Witch Hunt (@nia4_trump) June 27, 2017