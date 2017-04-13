US CENTCOM CONFIRMS: US airstrike “accidentally” kills 18 Kurdish rebels in Syria

Time for Trump to launch Tomahawk missiles on US airbases in Iraq, after another horrendous US airstrike killed Kurdish moderate rebels, who are fighting ISIS.

The US-led coalition accidentally struck the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Tabqa on April 11, killing 18 moderate Syrian rebels fighting against ISIS.

The US Central Command said in a press release…

“The strike was requested by the partnered forces, who had identified the target location as an ISIS [Daesh] fighting position.” “The target location was actually a forward Syrian Democratic Forces fighting position.”

Today we also got news that a US coalition air strike may have hit an ISIS chemical weapons depot in Deir ez-Zor, killing ‘hundreds’.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it has sent drones to the site of the alleged chemical leak to investigate.

Via Sputnik news agency…