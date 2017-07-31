Latest, News

United States promises “strong and swift” action against Venezuela “authoritarianism”

Alex Christoforou 99
Regime change in Venezuela?

The Trump Administration released a statement condemning the “illegitimate elections” in Venezuela, as violent protests continued in the South American nation.

The United States promised “strong and swift” action against the architects of the authoritarianism.

We wait to see exactly what the US will do in Venezuela to finally seize control of the vast oil richness that has eluded American control for decades.

Previous ArticleNext Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat