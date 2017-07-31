United States promises “strong and swift” action against Venezuela “authoritarianism”

The Trump Administration released a statement condemning the “illegitimate elections” in Venezuela, as violent protests continued in the South American nation.

The United States promised “strong and swift” action against the architects of the authoritarianism.

We wait to see exactly what the US will do in Venezuela to finally seize control of the vast oil richness that has eluded American control for decades.

The United States condemns all violence in #Venezuela and warns those responsible that they will be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/oTFO6NHsYY — Francisco Palmieri (@WHAAsstSecty) July 31, 2017

#BREAKING A 13-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot dead in the western state of Tachira as Venezuela is swept by violent protests — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 30, 2017