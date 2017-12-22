UN Ambassador Nikki Haley invites 64 countries to UN Jerusalem “friendship” party

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has formally invited the 64 countries who either voted ‘against’ or abstained for Thursday’s UN General Assembly vote on the controversial Jerusalem resolution to a “friendship” party.
Haley is the talk of the town in Washington, and praised on mainstream media shows for her “brave” and “tough” talk at the United Nations. The Duran noted that Haley’s threats were anything but brave, and far from tough. If anything, Haley’s empty words only served to reinforced the notion that she is nothing more than an elitist talking head…and an empty head at that.
Talking wildly of member states of the UN Security Council – including allies of the US such as Britain, France, Italy, Japan, Egypt and Ukraine – “insulting” the US, and threatening them that their “insult” would “not be forgotten” merely because they voted in favour of a resolution that is in accord with all previous resolutions of the UN General Assembly and of the UN Security Council on the subject of Jerusalem was preposterous and needlessly rude and threatening.
Haley then capped this disastrous statement by warning UN Member States that she was making a list of all those Members States who dared to vote for the resolution in the General Assembly today, and that she would report about it to the President.
At one point during the session today she even appeared to hint that the US might actually consider withdrawing from the UN entirely.
The latter threat is of course an empty bluff, but it will have annoyed many UN Member States who voted for the resolution but who otherwise consider themselves loyal allies of the US, but who also do not care to be publicly threatened in this way or to see the United Nations – the key body at the heart of the whole system of international relations and of international law – treated in this disrespectful way.
Haley is acting even more childish than we could have possibly imagined, by deciding to throw a party for “the 64 countries who voted ‘no’, abstained or didn’t show up for UNGA Jerusalem resolution to “friendship” party.”
Hours after Haley tweeted “We appreciate these countries for not falling to the irresponsible ways of the UN,” Voice of America’s UN correspondent Margaret Besheer posted an electronic version of the invitation to twitter, which reads “Save the Date: The Honorable Nikki R. Haley, Permanent Representative United States Mission to the United Nations invites you to a reception to thank you for your friendship to the United States, Wednesday, January 3, 2018 6:00-8:00p.m. Formal Invitation to Follow.”
Naturally our first thought is that it sounds like it’s going to be a pretty sad and deeply awkward party. After all only 9 actually voted with the United States, and 35 were absentions, leaving all the rest as no-shows. So even the majority of the 64 “friends” on the invitation list were a bit too embarrassed to fully step up for their “friend” the first time around – why would they then attend what sounds like a literal pity party for the losing side?
Perhaps the absentions will quietly show up trying to fit in at the “cool party” for the winning team, wherever that may be. Newsweek has likened the invitation for making into the ‘nice’ column of the White House’s “naughty or nice” list.
And concerning what could very well comprise the “VIP part” of the invitation list – only Israel, Honduras, Togo, U.S., Palau, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Guatemala voted against the Jerusalem resolution to condemn the US move to recognize the city as the capital of Israel and relocate the American embassy there. Two-thirds of UN member states including Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Spain and Greece voted in favor of the resolution.
Notably, Canada abstained, which is sure going to make the “friendship to the United States” party extra stiff and awkward the moment the Canadian delegation walks through the door.
And who knows, perhaps a few of those countries that did vote ‘no’ alongside the US did so because prior to the vote both President Trump and Nikki Haley threatened to cut aid to countries failing to support the controversial US decision (well actually many are sparsely populated micronations who have long essentially been dependencies of the US government).
