Ukrainian missile engines could have been sold directly to North Korea – Russian Official

Many suspect that old technology in Ukrainian factories has been used to help North Korea's missile program.

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – It is possible that either details about Ukrainian missile engine technologies were leaked to North Korea or Kiev sold the engines to Pyongyang directly, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday commenting on reports that the missiles recently tested by Pyongyang could have contained engines developed in Ukraine.

On Monday, The New York Times published an article, citing classified assessments by US intelligence agencies and a study by Michael Elleman, a senior fellow for missile defense with the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank, which suggested that Pyongyang may be using a modified RD-250 high-performance liquid-propellant engine (LPE) for its latest missiles, the kind that used to be developed at Ukraine’s state-owned Yuzhmash and Russia’s Energomash companies. The article cited Elleman as saying that the engines for North Korean missiles likely came from Ukraine, and probably by illicit means.

“There was either a leak of information, or a direct sale of the engines. It would have been difficult [to produce engines] without experts, who should be on the site and organize the production,” Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Yuzhmash, as well as the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU), has denied any involvement in North Korea’s space or defense-related missile programs. The aerospace manufacturer also pointed out that it had produced neither missiles nor missile systems since Ukraine became an independent state after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, whereas its only exported, serially-produced engine was designed for use in space and was not suitable for ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov also said Monday that Ukraine’s defense and aerospace companies did not supply any weapons or military technologies to North Korea.

North Korea has carried out a number of missile tests within the recent months, which have prompted international criticism, resulted in new sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council and caused an escalation of the situation in the region.