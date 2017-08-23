Ukraine launches army rearmament program, targeting Crimea and Donbass

At a televised opening of a defense exhibition in central Kiev, Poroshenko stated:

We are now starting the armed technical modernization program of the army, we must bring our weapons to the level of the 21st century.

He called on scientists, designers and defense company chiefs to develop new missiles, artillery systems, smart bombs, attack drones, and other types of weapons.

Poroshenko also promised during the event that the Ukrainian flag would again fly over Crimea and Donbass. As The Duran reported last week, Poroshenko will be meeting with US Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis in just a day – and one could hardly label Poroshenko’s hawkish statements as coincidence.

Moreover, there have been reports over the last few weeks of multiple violations of the Minsk Agreements by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, deploying banned weaponry and equipment at the contact line near Donbass – with some fearing an escalation in hostilities in the already embattled regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.

It is obvious Petro Poroshenko suffers from grandiose delusions and continues to live in a fantasy world – a world where Ukrainian flags fly in Crimea and Donbass.