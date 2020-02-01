in Latest, News

Ukraine in Context Part 4

Introduction to Geopolitics Continuation and Final Commentary and Brief Expose on the Links Between the Impeachment Trial Of President Donald J. Trump, and the Orthodox Schism in Ukraine, as well as the Rule of Oligarchs in Ukraine, And the United States, exemplified by Igor Kolomoisky, the unspoken center of  Ukrainegate Impeachment Trial, of President Trump.

https://youtu.be/0IWonNTIzL0

Sources:https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/09/29/for-us-meddling-orthodox-church-affairs-just-another-tool-against-russia/https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/kolomoisky_case.pdfhttps://www.fort-russ.com/2020/01/schismatic-activists-attempt-seizure-of-a-ukrainian-orthodox-church/https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/ukrainealert/how-kolomoisky-does-business-in-the-united-states/https://www.dailysignal.com/2018/08/27/how-to-honor-the-life-of-john-mccain/https://www.latimes.com/entertainment/movies/la-et-mn-maidan-movie-20140731-story.html#page=2https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2019/09/from-2014-r-hunter-biden-should-declare-who-really-owns-his-new-ukrainian-employer-burisma-holdings.htmlhttps://gefira.org/en/2019/05/03/ukrainians-force-themselves-to-speak-ukrainian-to-inform-the-whole-world-that-they-are-a-separate-nation/https://www.quora.com/What-does-the-Wolfsangel-sign-symbolize-according-to-Ukrainianshttps://www.thenation.com/article/archive/ukrainian-nationalism-heart-euromaidan/https://112.international/ukraine-top-news/verkhovna-rada-approves-military-salute-glory-to-ukraine-31882.htmlhttps://www.fort-russ.com/2020/01/schismatic-activists-attempt-seizure-of-a-ukrainian-orthodox-church/https://www.patriarchate.org/news-archives/-/asset_publisher/N2gTPQxXwPlE/content/vice-president-biden-to-the-ecumenical-patriarch-we-are-with-you-we-support-the-ecumenical-patriarch-as-a-leader-of-global-standing/pop_up?_101_INSTANCE_N2gTPQxXwPlE_viewMode=print&_101_INSTANCE_N2gTPQxXwPlE_languageId=en_UShttps://orthochristian.com/115857.htmlhttps://uocofusa.org/news_151018_1

