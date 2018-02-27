UK ready to provide Al Qaeda with airstrikes to support another Assad “chemical weapons” false flag

We are losing count of the times the United States and its European puppet states have accused Syria of using chemical weapons against civilians.

Each and every time the claims made that chemical weapons were used by Assad, those very same claims were rooted out as fabricated false flags attempts to launch another western backed invasion of a Middle East sovereign state.

Al Qaeda/ISIS “humanitarian group”, The White Helmets, seem to always be the ones pointing the finger at Assad for chemical weapons crimes. Convenient for the NGO groups staffed with ISIS killers, and funded by the UK government.

Fact is that Syria destroyed its chemical weapons arsenal several years ago, and their complete destruction was subsequently confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Today British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has stated that the UK might support airstrikes against the Syrian government if there’s evidence of chemical weapons’ use, evidence collected by The White Helmets.

Sputnik News reports that Johnson’s statement comes a day after the infamous White Helmets NGO claimed that the Syrian government had deployed chlorine gas against the town of Al-Shifoniya town in Eastern Ghouta, allegedly killing one child and causing “widespread suffocation” among the local civilians. While being praised by the Western governments, the White Helmets group, also known as the Syrian Civil Defense, has previously been accused of falsifying information about its work in Syria and staging “rescue” attempts in its propaganda videos.

Previously, the same threat was voiced by French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated earlier this month that France would launch strikes if the fact that the Syrian government had used weapons of mass destruction (WMD) against its civilians was proven. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that militant groups in Eastern Ghouta were preparing a false flag attack in an attempt to blame Damascus for using chemical weapons against civilians. Syria has repeatedly denied allegations of chemical weapons use, underscoring that it had no weapons of mass destruction, which was confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). However, on April 4, 2017, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, supported by the United States, accused Damascus of the Khan Sheikhoun incident in Idlib province, that left 80 people dead and injured 200 more. Western governments blamed Bashar al-Assad for being responsible for the use of sarin gas. Reacting to the incident, the United States, having no proof of the use of chemical weapons by Damascus, launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian government airfield in Ash Sha’irat on April 7.