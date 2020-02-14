U.S. Army Prepares For Large Scale Exercise DEFENDER Europe 2020

The U.S. Army announced the preparations for DEFENDER-Europe 20, the largest exercise of U.S.-based military forces in Europe in more than 25 years.

The exercise, named DEFENDER-Europe 20, is a large scale, a joint-training exercise that will assess the Army’s ability to move military vehicles to and from Europe.

Approximately 37,000 U.S., allied and partner-nation service members are expected to participate, with roughly 20,000 soldiers and 20,000 pieces of equipment deploying from the United States.

Some military equipment will originate from Fort Hood, Fort Bliss and Fort Stewart.

The 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia has already begun conducting port operations in Savannah, Ga. On February 5, 2020.

Over 200 military vehicles ranging from armored personnel carriers to M2 Bradleys are being shipped from the port in Savannah, Ga. to European ports.

DEFENDER-Europe 20 will assess the Army’s ability to rapidly move a large combat force of Soldiers in case of a potential crisis.

DEFENDER – Europe 20 is a joint, multinational training exercise scheduled to take place from April to late May, with personnel and equipment movements occurring from February through July 2020.

DEFENDER-Europe 20 and its associated exercises will increase strategic readiness and interoperability by exercising the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly move a large, combat-credible force of soldiers and equipment from the United States to Europe alongside its allies and partners, to quickly respond to a potential crisis.

U.S. service members will then spread out across the region to establish intermediate staging bases with multinational forces and participate in various annual exercises.

The “DEFENDER – Europe 20” war games will be one of the biggest exercises in recent years and the third-largest since the Cold War.

