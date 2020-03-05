Two US military dependents test positive for COVID-19 in South Korea

Two U.S. military dependents in the city of Daegu, hard hit by the new coronavirus, have tested positive for COVID-19, raising to six the number of U.S. Forces Korea-affiliated infections, USFK said Thursday.

The latest were a dependent of an active-duty American service member and the spouse of a civilian Defense Department employee in Daegu, according to a press release.

The southeastern city and surrounding areas have been hardest hit by the respiratory virus, comprising most of the more than 5,700 confirmed cases nationwide.

Despite the concerns, the military resumed sending soldiers and family members to assignments in Daegu this week, saying it’s necessary to maintain combat readiness and the new arrivals will be kept on secure bases.

USFK, which commands some 28,500 American troops on the divided peninsula, has restricted access to installations and implemented health checks at entry gates as it fights the fast-spreading virus outside.

The service member’s dependent “had been in self-quarantine since Feb. 26 and had not been in contact with any other USFK affiliated person,” so health authorities decided no probe into possible contact with others was needed, according to a press release.

The patient was in isolation under direct U.S. military medical care and supervision, it said.

