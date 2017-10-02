Twitter takes down “Voice of Europe” account during Catalonia vote

The Gateway Pundit is reporting that Twitter decided to shut down the pro-freedom account of ‘Voice of Europe’ just hours before the Catalonia referendum.

Via Jack Posobiec:

Lets talk about meddling in democracy https://t.co/ri0IKlLReI — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 1, 2017

Twitter just shut down Voice of Europe in the middle of the night just before the Catalonia independence vote began. Let that sink in — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 1, 2017

The Voice of Europe twitter page was back online after being shut down for 18 hours during the Catalonia referendum vote.

If the main pillar of the system is living a lie, then it is not surprising that the fundamental threat to it is living the truth -V. Havel- — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) October 1, 2017