Twitter takes down “Voice of Europe” account during Catalonia vote

Twitter does the EU’s censorship bidding.

The Gateway Pundit is reporting that Twitter decided to shut down the pro-freedom account of ‘Voice of Europe’ just hours before the Catalonia referendum.

Via Jack Posobiec:

The Voice of Europe twitter page was back online after being shut down for 18 hours during the Catalonia referendum vote.

