Twitter sends users bizarre email on secret “Russian Influence” within the platform

Twitter sent out an email to users letting them know that the platform is actively working to understand “Russian-linked activities” that took place during the 2016 presidential election.

Twitter claims they have identified and suspended a “number of accounts that were potentially connected to propaganda efforts by a Russian government-linked organization known as the Internet Research Agency [IRA]“.

According to The Gateway Pundit on Friday, Twitter sent out an email it users regarding the so-called ‘Russian influence campaigns’ that took place on the social media platform during the 2016 presidential election.

Twitter users received this email because Twitter believes they either ‘followed, re-tweeted or liked’ content from one of these so-called Russian propaganda Twitter accounts. Twitter went on to say there is no security concerns with the user accounts who receive these emails. The social media giant also linked to a blog where people can view content from the suspended accounts.

According to Twitter’s blog post entitled, “Update on Twitter’s Review of the 2016 U.S. Election“, the email was sent to 677,775 people living in the United States…

Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we are emailing notifications to 677,775 people in the United States who followed one of these accounts or retweeted or liked a Tweet from these accounts during the election period. Because we have already suspended these accounts, the relevant content on Twitter is no longer publicly available. In total, during the time period we investigated, the 3,814 identified IRA-linked accounts posted 175,993 Tweets, approximately 8.4% of which were election-related.

Twitter ended the “Big Brother” post saying…

Even as we continue to learn from the events of the 2016 U.S. election, we are taking steps every day to improve the security of our platform and stay one step ahead of those who would abuse it. As part of our preparations for the U.S. midterm elections, our teams are organizing to: Verify major party candidates for all statewide and federal elective offices, and major national party accounts, as a hedge against impersonation;

Maintain open lines of communication to federal and state election officials to quickly escalate issues that arise;

Address escalations of account issues with respect to violations of Twitter Rules or applicable laws;

Continually improve and apply our anti-spam technology to address networks of malicious automation targeting election-related matters; and

Monitor trends and spikes in conversations relating to the 2018 elections for potential manipulation activity. We are committed to ensuring that Twitter is safe and secure for all users and serves to advance healthy civic discussion and engagement. Our work on these issues will never be done, and we will continue in our efforts to protect Twitter against bad actors and networks of malicious automation and manipulation.

What about all of the fake Hillary Supporter accounts? What does Twitter consider ‘malicious’? Well according to Project Veritas’ new undercover videos, Twitter is actively targeting Trump supporters with their algorithms. Also, why does Twitter discriminate against Russians? Are they investigating other countries besides Russia who may have tweeted about the 2016 presidential election? Vice Chairman of the Intel Committee, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) previously raged about the dangerous ‘Russian Twitter trolls‘ and vowed to get to the bottom of it so he was just so proud of Twitter’s efforts…

I've been tough with Twitter on this, but I'm encouraged to see the company beginning to take responsibility and notify its users of Russia's influence campaign on its platform. https://t.co/abAdbHWatI — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 19, 2018

