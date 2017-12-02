Twitter erupts in outrage over ABC News misreporting Flynn news

Moments ago The Duran reported that around the time of the announcement of Michael Flynn’s indictment and guilty plea for lying to the FBI, the US television network ABC carried a sensational story that it had been told by an insider that Flynn had disclosed to Special Counsel Mueller’s inquiry that he had received instructions from Presidential candidate Donald Trump to establish contact with Russia.

The story caused a furore and a brief crash on the US Stock Market. However within hours ABC had ‘clarified‘ it.

Here is the full “clarification” from ABC news…

During a live Special Report, ABC News reported that a confidant of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said Flynn was prepared to testify that then-candidate Donald Trump instructed him to contact Russian officials during the campaign. That source later clarified that during the campaign, Trump assigned Flynn and a small circle of other senior advisers to find ways to repair relations with Russia and other hot spots. It was shortly after the election, that President-elect Trump directed Flynn to contact Russian officials on topics that included working jointly against ISIS.

ABC now says that the insider is no longer saying that Michael Flynn told Special Counsel Mueller’s inquiry that he had received instructions from Presidential candidate Donald Trump to establish contact with Russia during the election. What Flynn has actually told Special Counsel Mueller’s inquiry is that he received instructions from Presidential elect Donald Trump to establish contact with Russia after the election during the transition period. In other words – assuming that the story is true, which it almost certainly is – Trump’s instructions to Flynn were given after the election and not before or during it. This is absolutely crucial since the whole Russiagate case rests on the claim that there was illegal collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election. By definition instructions to open contacts with Russia after the election can have no bearing on it. The fact that ABC ran with this story for several hours is very revealing, and shows the way the true believers in the Russiagate conspiracy theory – unable to find any evidence of illegal collusion during the election – are now conflating with the election period with the entirely different transition period.

As Zerohedge points out…just as President Trump had stated, there was no contact with Russians during his time as a candidate but in fact it was in transition as he attempted to mend broken bridges with another world super-power in his role as president-elect – this in no way a criminal act at all. In fact, reaching out to foreign governments during transitions is standard procedure.

The original tweet published by ABC News containing Ross’ initial report was retweeted more than 25,000 times before it was deleted.

ibankcoin reports that the response on Twitter has been apeshit with a side order to horseshit. Lots of shit flying these days.

