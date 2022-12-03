Türkiye Against the Kurds

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Following up on the November 13th terror attack in Istanbul, Turkiye on the 20th of November launched airstrikes into Syria upon the positions of the Kurdish military forces of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the People’s Defence Units (YPG), which are collectively organised under the form of the US-backed ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF). Ankara has implied a US role (albeit indirect) in the terror attack, which comes in the context of rising tensions between the two nations. These strikes have constituted a minor but important escalation of the multifaceted and complex Syrian conflict and have been a major setback for the Kurdish elements in Syria, which might come to threaten the position of the USA in the country. After the failure of the attempts to overthrow the Syrian government by means of proxy groups, the SDF (generally limited to Kurdish areas) is now the means by which Washington retains its place in the country (and to Moscow, Ankara, Tehran, and Damascus, how it can frustrate the progress towards a national political settlement). Therefore, the Turkish attack on the Syrian Kurds amounts to an assault on US interests, as the elimination of the SDF as a political-military force will leave Washington without any ‘pieces’ to play on the metaphorical chessboard.

It is for this reason that the Turkish plans, openly publicised, for a ground invasion of SDF-held northern Syria poses a serious problem for the USA, as well as potential source of security concern for Moscow and Tehran. The air operation was, according to President Erdogan, conducted without any consultation with the Russian and American Presidents. Naturally, as a regional power, the Turks will be concerned to demonstrate that they do not need to rely on foreign nations to attain their national security goals. In this context, Erdogan was likely signalling to Washington that his nation would not tolerate the indirect attacks on Turkish sovereignty and security, especially in the context of Washington’s discontent with Ankara’s position on the Ukraine issue. Erdogan has been determined to stress that NATO is to him not merely the agent of American interests, and that US-Turkish relations must be upon an equal footing. On the other hand, Erdogan was likely signalling to Moscow that he does not want Türkiye to become overly dependent upon Russia in the Syrian peace process. For, the goal of Turkish security cannot be fully achieved unless Ankara repairs diplomatic ties with Damascus, which must ultimately come in the form of a meeting between Erdogan and Assad. Indeed, Russia has been eagerly trying to arrange such a meeting. President Erdogan might feel the need to initiate such a meeting directly to avoid the impression Turkish policy in this area is dependent upon Moscow’s agenda, so having forces in Syria to combat the Kurds would raise the Turkish stake in the country and encourage Syrian cooperation. Moscow will probably be content with such a path to Syrian-Turkish reconciliation, as it would achieve her goals without seeming overbearing unto the regional countries.

Now that Türkiye has finished preparations for the ground operation, we await the final go-ahead from President Erdogan. The timing of the operation remains unclear, but it does seem that it will take place, as there does not seem to be a diplomatic solution to the SDF threat to Turkish sovereignty in a way that will satisfy Ankara and the Kurdish leadership alike. In the meantime, international diplomatic gestures and declarations continue. On the 28th of November, it was reported that the SDF leadership has appealed to Moscow to arrange an agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government for a mutual defence against Türkiye – an SDF spokesman noted that their ally Washington, although opposing any Turkish operation in their rhetoric, would likely do nothing in response. For its part, Damascus obviously has good reason to oppose Turkish actions, especially before bilateral relations are formally mended with mutual security guarantees, but as noted above it is unlikely that Syria will sacrifice a potential rapprochement with Türkiye for the sake of the Kurds, who are after all a separatist and ultimately ‘enemy’ force. Likewise, it does not seem that Moscow would reap much benefit from indulging Kurdish interests, even if they do have concerns regarding the potential destabilisation from a Turkish operation. Meanwhile, on the 30th of November, Türkiye demanded that the USA end their support to the SDF. This puts Washington in a very fragile position, as refusing will deepen the tension with Ankara, while accepting will harm the wavering prestige of the USA in the region in which it has perhaps been exceedingly overbearing. Perhaps Türkiye is trying to get a ‘green light’ for an operation from Washington, as Ankara can potentially use the issue of Finnish and Swedish NATO membership as leverage; however, the USA might not accept such an exchange as it would harm their own desire for hegemonic control over the NATO alliance, and it does not seem that Türkiye would want to be seen to be afraid of any American backlash in following her foreign policy and security agenda.

It would then seem to be a dangerous time for the Kurdish forces in Syria, whose days as an autonomous political-military force may well be numbered, as Türkiye will likely not tolerate their threat for much longer. Syria, like Iraq, may also not in fact oppose the indirect resolution of their own national problems by external actors, given there is mutual agreement. Despite the dangers it might pose, any Turkish ground-forces intervention might actually amount to the next logical step in the ongoing Syrian peace and reconciliation process, insofar that it may eliminate the Kurdish factions as an autonomous political force and by extension vastly limit the American foothold in Syria. The result of such, if accompanied by Turkish-Syrian rapprochement, would likely be to simplify the political situation in the country and render it easier for the Astana Format negotiations to realise a national reconciliation which satisfies the peace and security of Syria and of the region more broadly. It might also highlight another sign of the declining political role of the United States in Western Asia, which results from Washington’s tendencies towards coercion rather than fostering mutually beneficial forms of bilateral relations.

