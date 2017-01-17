Turkish police capture Istanbul ISIS shooter, and beat the man to a pulp [PHOTO]

The ISIS attacker responsible for a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub New Year’s day was caught in the Esenyurt district.

Erdogan has been supporting ISIS-Al Qaeda in its quest to overthrow Assad in Syria for over six years.

When ISIS supporters attack Turkish citizens, Erdogan makes sure they pay a heavy price.

This duplicitous political game is coming to a swift end.

After a two-week manhunt, Turkish police have finally captured the man behind the Istanbul nightclub attack that killed 39 people on New Year’s Day.

Abdulgadir Masharipov and four other suspects were caught at a hideout in an outlying suburb of the city.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said Masharipov was born in 1983 in Uzbekistan and received training in Afghanistan.

Masharipov admitted his guilt and his fingerprints matched those at the scene according to Sahin.

“He knew four languages and was well-educated.” ‘There were strong indications he entered Turkey illegally through its eastern borders in January 2016 and it was clear the attack was carried out on behalf of Islamic State.’

An Iraqi man and three women from Africa were also captured in connection with the attack.

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus, said on Twitter…

“I congratulate our police who caught the perpetrator of the Ortakoy massacre.” “Our war with terror and the powers behind it will continue to the end.”

Dogan news agency published a photo of Masharipov (the alleged ISIS shooter) beaten to a pulp…with a black eye, a cut above his eyebrow and blood on his face and shirt.

JUST IN: Istanbul nightclub attack suspect arrested, reports say https://t.co/OS00ib9vzO pic.twitter.com/w8fX2EAGNT — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 16, 2017

