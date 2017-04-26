Latest, News

Turkish jets strike Kurdish forces in Syria. US Pentagon “deeply concerned”

Alex Christoforou 721
Turkish jets bombed Kurdish military forces in northern Iraq and northern Syria early Tuesday.

The mess that is Syria summed up in this chain of tweets.

Turkey fighting the Kurds, the Kurds fighting Turkey and ISIS. The US arming ISIS and fighting Assad. Turkey arming ISIS and fighting Assad.

US regime change gone terribly wrong.

One thing is certain, and its bad news for the Kurds. When the time comes, the United States will side with Erdogan’s Turkey and sell the Kurdish forces down the river.

kurds twitter

Previous ArticleNext Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat