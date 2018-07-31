Connect with us

Latest

News

Eurasia

Turkey seeks membership in BRICS

“If you take us in the name of the platform would become BRICST”

Published

21 mins ago

on

7 Views

Following the 10th BRICS summit, which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa between July 25-27, the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has expressed his hope that Turkey will be accepted into the bloc. Erdogan pointed out that the bloc has expressed its willingness to expand its membership, and that with Turkey already being a part of the G20 alongside the BRICS countries, that a platform of cooperation to some degree is already present, and that since the BRICS countries are not opposed to the accession of Turkey, that he wishes they will soon permit it so.

TASS reports:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the leaders of the BRICS nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to let his country join the association, the Hurriyet Daily News reported on Sunday.

“If you take us in the name of the platform would become BRICST, I said,” he told reporters in South Africa’s Johannesburg, where the BRICS leaders held a summit, on July 27.

The paper said, citing the Turkish leader, that his initiative was welcomed by the BRICS members. “Especially China says that it stands in favor of enlargement. I have seen that they are considering involving other countries in this platform. They are not opposed to it,” he was quoted as saying. “We are in the G-20 with five of those countries. I wish they take the necessary steps to let us in and we take our place in the BRICS.”

The tenth BRICS summit was held in South Africa’s Johannesburg on July 25 through 27. The leaders discussed issues of strengthening multilateral ties and the organization’s role in ensuring peace and security. Erdogan was invited to the summit as the current chair in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

With Washington already threatening sanctions on the Eurasian country and various other political differences reaching their climax, Erdogan wants to be a part of a bloc that will provide additional support and leverage to Turkey’s opposition to certain foreign policy maneuvers which the West is actively engaging in, including the arming, funding, and political support rendered to Erdogan’s opposition, the Kurdish rebels which he has been militarily fighting for most of the year. Turkey has also been at odds with Washington over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 SAM system from Russia, over which the United States has declared that it will buck Turkey’s acquisition of America’s F-35, which still hasn’t been delivered to Turkey. Since much of the discussions at the 10th BRICS summit dealt with opposing America’s foreign and trade policy, Erdogan could hardly hope to find a better route for expressing his solidarity against those policies while also getting into a broadened trade partnership.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Trump says that he is willing to meet with Rouhani

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would meet with Iran’s leadership without preconditions, only to be contradicted by the White House and his top diplomat hours later.

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 31, 2018

By

US President Donald Trump came out Monday with a statement that he was willing to meet with Iran’s leadership ‘anytime they want to’ and that there would ‘no preconditions, if they they want to meet, I’ll meet’, during a press conference with the Italian Prime Minister.

A couple of hours later, US Secretary of State issued comments which would seem to contradict Trump’s message by expressing that there are, in fact, preconditions to such a meeting.

Pompeo went on CNBC to list a number of preconditions relative to the Middle Eastern country’s policies before the US would actually be willing to sit down at the table with the Iranians.

The entire thing came on the heels of a sort of war of words between Trump and the Iranian Foreign Minister on the social network Twitter.

Deutsche Welle reports

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would meet with Iran’s leadership without preconditions, only to be contradicted by the White House and his top diplomat hours later.

“I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know that they are ready yet. They are having a hard time right now,” Trump said during a news conference with Italy’s prime minister. “I’ll meet with anybody,” Trump said. “There’s nothing wrong with meeting.”

“I do believe they will probably end up wanting to meet. I’m ready to meet anytime they want to,” he said, adding that he would do so without preconditions.

“Good for the country, good for them, good for us and good for the world. No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet,” Trump said.

Sanctions after withdrawl

The comments came as Washington prepares to impose what it describes as crushing sanctions on Tehran following Trump’s decision earlier this year to unilaterally withdrawal the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers. The deal was made in response to fears that Iran was developing an atomic bomb.

The first sanctions go back into effect in August, followed by ones on Iran’s energy sector in November.

Trump’s decision has created a growing gap between the United States and its European allies who are now trying to save the nuclear deal that the UN and non-proliferation experts say is robust and working.

White House, Pompeo backtrack

Hours after Trump’s comments, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to contradict his boss’ statements about meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions.

“If the Iranians demonstrate a commitment to make fundamental changes in how they treat their own people, reduce their maligned behavior, can agree that it’s worthwhile to enter in a nuclear agreement that actually prevents proliferation, then the president said he’s prepared to sit down and have a conversation with him,” Pompeo said on CNBC.

In May, Pompeo unveiled the United States’ Iran strategy, saying that Washington would not try to renegotiate the nuclear accord. Instead, any new deal would require Iran to meet 12 demands, including halting its ballistic missile program and ending its regional role in conflicts in the Middle East, including in Syria and Yemen.

Analysts say the United States is trying to instigate internal upheaval in Iran with a goal of regime change.

White House National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said Trump was open to dialogue and lifting sanctions only “if there are tangible, demonstrated and sustained shifts in Tehran’s policies.”

“Until then, the sting of sanctions will only grow more painful if the regime does not change course,” he said.

Iran responds

In response to Trump’s overture, Iran said the United States should return to the nuclear deal it exited in May if it wants to talk.

“Respecting the Iranian nation’s rights, reducing hostilities and returning to the nuclear deal are steps that can be taken to pave the bumpy road of talks between Iran and America,” Hamid Aboutalebi, an adviser to Rouhani, tweeted on Tuesday.

Iran-US war of words

The conflicting messages from the Trump administration come as Iran and the United States have ratcheted up a bitter war of word in recent weeks amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Rouhani last week warned the United States that Trump should “not play with the lion’s tail.”

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” Rouhani said.

Trump responded with threats via Twitter.

“To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” he wrote.

In response to Trump’s Twitter threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fired back with his own Twitter message that began, “COLOR US UNIMPRESSED.”

The powerful head of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also issued a stern warning.
“We are near you, where you can’t even imagine. We are the nation of martyrdom,” said Major General Qassem Soleimani. “You are aware of our power in the region and capability for [launching] asymmetrical war?”

America has been pushing for regime change in Iran, including coded messages of such both from President Trump and his Secretary of State, and has been in the business of enacting sanctions against Iran, following Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear non proliferation agreement, the JCPOA. Previous sanctions were reimposed and new sanctions were also expected to hurled at the Middle Eastern country, with energy sanctions to take effect on November 4th, by which time the world’s nations must end all imports of Iranian oil.

Continue Reading

Latest

Germany’s Defense Minister perceives no definitive strategy towards Russia from Trump

If good relations exist between countries of the West, it is largely because Washington either permits it, or else it occurs despite Washington’s interests

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 31, 2018

By

The German Defense Minister, Ursula von der Leyen, says that she can’t discern exactly what Trump’s position is relative to Russia. At one point, he’s talking about being ‘tough’ on Russia, and then the next he’s meeting with the Russian President in Helsinki to improve bilateral ties, and even going so far as to assert that he holds both sides responsible for the deterioration in relations. What really seems to cast a cloud over the issue is the fact that nobody really knows what happened during the meeting between the two presidents beyond what was disclosed during the press conference held afterwards.

Sputnik reports:

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump does not appear to have a clear strategy regarding Russia, judging by his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki earlier this month, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said.

“A clear strategy of a US president regarding Russia is not discernible after the meeting [in Helsinki]… The issue with Helsinki is that nobody knows what was discussed there and even what agreements were reached,” von der Leyen told Der Spiegel news magazine in an interview published Friday.

The German defense minister added that NATO’s stance regarding Russia remained unchanged.

“We would like to improve our relationship with Moscow, but it depends on the Kremlin,” von der Leyen told the newspaper.

Trump and Putin met in the Finnish capital on July 16. The two presidents held a one-on-one discussion which lasted over two hours, followed by a meeting with several more officials.

Trump and Putin later held a joint press conference during which the two presidents expressed interest in improving bilateral relations, albeit without providing any details with regard to policy or strategy.

Perhaps that’s why so many are talking about trying to find some way to discover what actually happened during that meeting. One Democratic senator is even suggesting subpoenaing Trump’s interpreter to get the goods on what went down, as unrealistic as that prospect may be. Others are looking at other means, but the core issue is that we are all beholden to the press conference to determine just what happened and what it means for the West’s posture towards Russia, as this is something that is essentially governed by Washington. If good relations exist between countries of the West, it is largely because Washington either permits it, or else it occurs despite Washington’s interests. Therefore, having a good grasp on how Washington perceives Moscow makes all the difference on how nations of the West intend to position themselves, their trade, and even their own domestic policies, especially relative to energy.

Continue Reading

Latest

McCain’s last ditch effort to save NATO

Let us hope that this attempt fails to obstruct the fine work of Donald Trump’s historic geopolitical legacy

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 31, 2018

By

While Trump is demanding that NATO allies pay “their fair share”, many supporters of the old order are frantically trying to save the sinking ship. Among them, McCain tops the list.  He is terrified that what is left of the post war world that he grew up in, fought in, and politically served in will pass away.

Sputnik reports 

A bipartisan group of US senators may have found a way to prohibit President Donald Trump from leaving NATO without Senate approval.

According to a new bill introduced by a number of senators, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), the president of the United States will require the support of two-thirds of the Senate to modify or terminate US membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.
Under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, the US president “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur.”

“Just as it was required to join NATO, Senate approval should be required before this President – or any US President – can withdraw,” Senator Tim Kaine, who is a member of the Senate Armed Service and Foreign Relations committees, said in a statement.

The legislation would also authorize the Senate Legal Counsel to challenge any attempt by the president and his administration to pull out of the 29-member bloc without the Senate’s approval in court.

“Regrettably, President Trump’s mistreatment of our closest allies has raised doubts about America’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance and the values of defense. In the future, the Senate must be prepared to defend its constitutional role. This legislation is urgently required to ensure that no president can withdraw the United States from NATO without the constitutionally required advice and consent of the Senate,” Senator John McCain elaborated.

Fair Burden-Sharing

Even though President Trump has not publicly threatened to leave the transatlantic alliance, relations between the US and Europe have hit their lowest point since POTUS blasted other NATO members for not complying with their obligations to increase defense spending.
Trump has on numerous occasions stressed that the other members of the bloc should pay their “fair share” and emphasized that only five of the 29 member-states were spending two percent of their GDP to defense, which was “insufficient to close gaps in modernizing, readiness and the size of forces.”

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels earlier this month, the allies agreed to start spending two percent of their GDP by 2024, with Trump pointing out that he was convinced that they would boost defense expenditures in line with their commitments. At the same time, the US president suggested raising the military spending commitment up to four percent of GDP – that proposal, however, didn’t find support.

Mutual Defense Clause

Beyond defense spending, Trump recently seemed to question NATO’s Article 5 – the transatlantic bloc’s collective defense clause, stipulating that an attack on one is an attack on all.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked why the US should come to the defense of Montenegro, who joined NATO last year, becoming the alliance’s 29th member.

“I understand what you’re saying. I’ve asked the same question. You know, Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. They’re very strong people. They’re very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations you’re in World War III. Now I understand that, but that’s the way it was set up,” he said.

His remarks sparked a backlash from NATO, with an official, who asked to remain anonymous, telling AFP that Article 5 is “unconditional and iron-clad,” and pointing out that the mutual defense clause had only been invoked once – to support the US.

“Article 5 has only been invoked once, in support of the US after the 9/11 attacks. This led to NATO’s largest-ever operation, in Afghanistan, where hundreds of thousands of soldiers from Europe, including Montenegro, as well as Canadians, stood shoulder to shoulder with US troops and more than a thousand paid the ultimate price,” the official said.

Despite his comments, Trump signed the NATO communique, which explicitly endorsed Article 5 at the summit earlier this month.

“Any attack against one Ally will be regarded as an attack against us all, as set out in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty. We will continue to stand together and act together, on the basis of solidarity, shared purpose, and fair burden-sharing,” the joint communique read.

It looks as if McCain is leading the rally to save this cold war dinosaur with the help of his neolibreal cronies in the Senate. Let us hope that this attempt fails to obstruct the  fine work of Donald Trump in reforming the global political system into something that suits the modern geopolitical reality.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending