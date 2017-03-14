Turkey plays nuclear card, warns EU it will flood Europe with millions of refugees

Turkey says the "migrant deal has ended", and it may unleash millions of refugees onto Europe.

Angela Merkel’s fragile deal to keep migrants (displaced by US/EU wars) contained within Turkey’s borders is about to fall apart, and with it so too goes what is left of the European Union.

What is playing out could have been predicted back when the incompetent Merkel rushed off to Ankara to make a deal with Erdogan to stem the migrant flow.

Erdogan complied with Merkel’s wishes, but the Turkish President had expected concessions for his compliance, and when Erdogan came calling, to campaign to the millions of Turks living in Germany, Merkel reneged.

Erdogan is now playing the nuclear card that will crush the fragile, dysfunctional, and corrupt EU. Here is how it plays out…

Erdogan grants free passage to the millions of migrants and refugees stuck in Turkey, fleeing US and EU sponsored wars. The millions of migrants (sprinkled with a few ISIS jihadists) flood the EU market. Elections in France and the Netherlands sees huge boosts for anti-migrant parties.

What happens next is as unpredictable as is Erdogan’s next move, as he toys with Merkel and Europe like a cat fiddling around with a helpless and hapless little mouse, right before it goes for the kill.

Zerohedge reports…