Turkey drops block on defence plan for Baltic states and Poland. Warsaw hits with SANCTIONS

Talking at the final press conference during the NATO summit in London NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg touted the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a great success.

“The important thing now is that all Allies agree on the new . . . not the new, but to the updated, revised defence plans for the Baltic countries and Poland. And it just shows that we are able to deliver on substance. We are able to take decisions and to move this Alliance forward”, NATO Secretary-General reassured.

Polish defence minister Mariusz Błaszczsak echoed the statement by saying that Turkey agreed to back NATO defence plans following Polish president’s talks with the Turkish leader.

Turkish Foreign Minister’s announcement – cold shower for NATO

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on a visit to Rome that Turkey “will block final publication of a NATO defence plan for the Baltics and Poland until allies agree to designate the Syrian Kurdish YPG a terrorist group”, Reuters reports.

“That plan will not be published until our plan is published too”, said Cavusoglu.

The Baltics and Poland want sanctions in response

“It’s no secret that European allies continue to back the Kurds and will never designate the Syrian Kurdish YPG a terrorist group. Based on this and following the recommendation of U.S. Department of State foreign ministries of Lithuania, other Baltic states and Poland are working closely on trade and economic sanctions against Turkey to force president Erdoğan into accepting NATO decisions”, said Lithuanian foreign ministry public information office chief specialist Diana Zarembienė cited by delfi.lt.

Restrictive measures may include limitations on Turkish companies in Poland and the Baltics, as well as complete ban or limitations on import of Turkish goods. The whole list of goods has not been made up yet. The sanctions may target textile/clothing sector, construction materials and food industry.

The sanctions laws and regulations also apply a ban on employment of Turkish citizens by Polish companies as well as tourists travel to Turkey by Polish travel agencies and limitation on charter flights with Turkey. Turkish airlines in Poland will be liable to additional checks.

