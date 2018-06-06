Tucker Carlson’s strange interview with Pamela Anderson about Julian Assange, Vladimir Putin and Uber drivers (Video)

Tucker Carlson interviews Pamela Anderson, who expresses her worry that Julian Assange is in grave a danger, facing extradition to the US while not seeing sunlight in over six years as his health continues to deteriorate.

In a bizarre twist Tucker also questions Anderson about her friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The former ‘Baywatch’ star is also no fan of Uber and Lyft, accusing Uber of hiring sex offender drivers and both companies of exploiting their employees.

Here is Tucker’s bizarre Pamela Anderson interview. Remember to Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

