Tucker Carlson gives Oliver Stone a fair and balanced interview about Putin documentary (Video)

Oliver Stone’s interview of the Russian President airing on Showtime has received liberal left condemnation due to its humanization of Vladimir Putin, which for the radical liberal left is a major no-no.

Beta male champion, and Russia hater, Stephen Colbert took the opportunity to treat Oliver Stone with extreme rudeness when he had the Academy Award winning director on his late show, to the pleasure of the propagandized audience who hate anyone Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton deem “evil”.

Tucker Carlson took a more balance approach to his interview of Stone, allowing the director to give his insights on Vladimir Putin and the current hysteria surrounding Russia, for which Stone notes is the making of (and to the benefit of) the US Deep State.