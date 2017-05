Tucker Carlson got to sit down with Milo Yiannopoulos a day after the Breitbart editor was the target of violent liberal left mobs looking to silence free speech and first amendment rights.

Milo reflects on the riots that led to the cancellation of his speech at UC Berkeley and discusses how mainstream media is deliberately fueling an environment for violence against conservatives.

Violence against conservatives is, of course, perfectly acceptable in the twisted minds of the liberal left.