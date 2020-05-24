Tucker Carlson Exposes US Government Involvement in Saudi 9/11 Coverup

For years the families of 9/11 victims have been perusing a lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian government, believing it was associated with the attacks that left over 2,000 dead.

Despite the overwhelming evidence that supports this theory, the United States government has prevented the declassification of critical documents. This includes the identification of the official that is believed to have assisted two of the 9/11 hijackers. Last week, however, the FBI revealed his name, by accident. His name is Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah. He worked at the Saudi Embassy from 1999 to 2000.

These allegations have escaped the headlines of the mainstream media. That is, until prime time cable host Tucker Carlson decided to report on it.

Bellow is a short transcript coming from and and interview between Tucker Carlson and Brett Eagleson:

Carlson: Something is going on here. They’re lying for a reason. And what is that? And I’m so I don’t know the answer, but there is one. What do you think it is?

EAGLESON: Tucker, it’s disgusting. I lost my dad on 9/11. There are thousands of other people who have lost loved ones and family members and to find out, you know, we know the Saudis are murderous thugs. Okay. That’s one thing.

But to find out that our own government is taking their side in court, they are submitting in private briefings. The C.I.A. and the Department of Justice are submitting in-camera private briefings to the judge behind our backs. Nobody can see it.

Then they have this blunder where this guy’s name come out. What’s so secret about that? His name came out and the sky is not falling. Pandora’s Box is not open. Who is this guy Jarraha?

He was living and working in Washington, D.C. He was traveling all over the country. He was coordinating with the hijackers… Why is this case shrouded in secrecy? Why are you the only one talking about this? This should be dominating news. This should be headline news. It’s 9/11. It’s the largest attack on America’s soil, and our government is siding with the Saudis.

Why would the United States government attempt to cover this up? The reason is somewhat complex, but it is not all that absurd.

Nixon was forced to terminate the Bretton Woods system in 1971 after he realized the US could no longer support its promise to exchange gold for the dollar, and vise versa. Due to the dollar now longer being backed by gold, the dollar risked being overthrown as the world’s reserve currency. In response, Nixon made a deal with the Saudis. The United States would supply weapons to the Saudis, and in exchange the Saudis would agree to sell oil in the dollar while also depositing all oil profits in US banks.

Wether or not this was a bad decision or not, it did keep the dollar afloat. If Saudi Arabia were to dump this agreement, we could see an economic crisis worse than anything we have ever experienced in the past. Surely, if the American people discovered Saudi Arabia had a hand in the 9/11 attacks, the least the government would be forced to do is to stop selling weapons to them.

Does that justify the government’s reaction to these allegations? No, of course not. However, when dealing with this issue, it is important that we be aware of these facts if we are to adequately handle this situation in a reasonable matter.

