Tucker Carlson exposes the incredible wealth and possible corruption of Congresswoman Maxine Waters (Video)

Maxine Waters is super rich for being just a simple Congresswoman.

As Maxine Waters insanely screams for Trump’s impeachment and for war with Russia, the champion of liberal left snowflakes and social justice warriors should perhaps, herself be investigated for having amassed quit a fortune as a simple “public servant” for the United States of America.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson hinted at the fact that Waters lives a lavish lifestyle in LA, as she scream about justice, Trump corruption, and Putin election tampering.

Perhaps Maxine Waters’ lunacy is all one big act to distract away from people asking questions about her incredible fortune?

Perhaps its time to as, “how did Maxine Waters afford $4.3 million home?’