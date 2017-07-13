Tucker Carlson destroys neocon warmonger Max Boot over Syria, Iran and Russian policy (Video)

Max Boot is the latest necon to go on Tucker Carlson Tonight and showcase his amazing stupidity.

Yesterday The Duran reported on a bizarre interview between Tucker Carlson and Fox News contributor Ralph Peters, where the retired Lt. Col. suggested that Tucker was a Nazi sympathizer, for suggesting that Russia and the US should work together to fight ISIS.

Tucker followed up his interview with the unhinged Lt. Col. Peters, by inviting neocon warmonger Max Boot to discuss Russia, Syria and Iran, within the framework of an ever failing US foreign policy.

On February 14, 2017, The Duran put together a list highlighting 8 neocons that are gunning to take Trump down, and force America into more illegal wars and regime change operations.

Max Boot was number one on that list, who at the time was pushing to create a Syria “no-fly” zone…

Max Boot is an American author, consultant, editorialist, lecturer, and military historian.

He once described his ideas as “American might to promote American ideals.”

Worked as a writer and editor for Christian Science Monitor and then for The Wall Street Journal in the 1990s.

He is now Jeane J. Kirkpatrick Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

He has written for numerous publications such as The Weekly Standard, The Los Angeles Times, and The New York Times, and he has also authored books of military history.

In September 2012, Boot co-wrote with Brookings Institution senior fellow Michael Doran a New York Times op-ed titled “5 Reasons to Intervene in Syria Now”, advocating U.S military force to create a countrywide no-fly zone reminiscent of NATO’s role in the Kosovo War.

Obviously Max Boot and Tucker Carlson will find plenty to disagree about, ending in Boot’s inability to string together a coherent answer to any of Tucker’s simple foreign policy questions.