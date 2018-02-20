in Latest, News, Video

Tucker Carlson demolishes liberal left, Russian bot believer (Video)

Meet a useful idiot who actually believes in the Russian bot fairytale.

Tucker Carlson destroys this hysterical, triggered Hillary supporter who actually buys into the entire “13 Russian bots” destroyed America’s democracy narrative.

In a later segment on Fox News, Tucker brings in a campaign finance expert to set the record straight on the huge sums of money that are actually needed to garner support during any type of election.

Spoiler to all the unhinged, Russian bot believers…$49K in Facebook ads is a drop in an ocean of advertising spent on social media in a presidential election.

The Clinton and Trump campaigns alone spent close to $100 million on social media ads, not counting Super PACS, lobby groups, and other partisan organizations.

